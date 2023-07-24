There is commotion in Ecuador. This Sunday, July 23, the mayor of the coastal city of Blanket, Augustine Intriagowho was the victim of an armed attack while on a tour of some works in that town.

The Minister of the Interior of Ecuador, Juan Zapataconfirmed the death of the president: “Our total solidarity with the family and friends of the mayor of Manta, Agustín Intriago, in the face of his sensitive death due to an armed attack.”

According to the findings after the death of Agustín Intriago, a collateral victim and four injured are reported, two of them implicated in the event, who are in police custody in a health home. Zapata added that the Police “will not rest until they find those responsible.”

For his part, Ana Intriagothe president’s sister, reported: “My brother has died, pray for the rest of his soul, this crime cannot go unpunished, please, let’s not let these wicked win.”

And he added: “Darkness, evil has won this time, let’s not let them continue to win, no impunity, punishment of the wicked.”

I am speechless. This already exceeds any imaginable limit.

My most sincere condolences to the family of Agustín Intriago and Ariana Chancay.

I can’t believe what has happened. This has never been seen in 🇪🇨. pic.twitter.com/51aZdiBlp6 — Rafael Correa (@MashiRafael) July 23, 2023

Previous threats to Agustín Intriago

At a press conference, the Police confirmed that the murdered mayor had protection from the authorities, as he had requested it after receiving threats.

The police officers acted during the incident and chased the vehicle in which the alleged protagonists of the attack were traveling, which also left as a collateral consequence a deceased womanfootballer by profession.

According to the Police, the vehicle in which the alleged criminals were fleeing, a van reported stolen, suffered an accident during the pursuit and the driver, who was a Venezuelan national, was arrested with no criminal record, while another subject fled down a hill.

Insecurity has been one of the biggest concerns of Ecuadorians for several months, given the increase in violent acts, many of which the authorities relate to criminal gangs linked to drug trafficking.

