The Superintendency of Electricity and Fuels (SEC) announced Thursday night that it had filed charges against the company Enel, responsible for supplying electricity to most of the municipalities in the Metropolitan Region of Santiago, for failing to comply with regulations related to three electro-dependent patients who died during the prolonged power outages that occurred in the first week of August. A bad weather front in the south-central part of the country, which included unusual winds of up to 124 kilometers per hour, left 20% of the country without electricity. In tens of thousands of homes, the power shortage lasted for a week.

A relative of the three deceased called Enel 11 times without receiving a response, and in another case the same thing happened on three occasions, according to the SEC, which noted in a statement that the electric company “failed to provide the required backup equipment to two of the registered electro-dependent patients, failing to comply with the obligations established in the current regulations.” “Enel did not adopt preventive measures to mitigate the effects of the interruptions in the electricity supply, nor did it prioritize the restoration of service for the electro-dependent patients, who were without power for up to 59.5 hours,” the superintendency added in the document.

Lucy Ahumada, sister of Benedicto Ahumada, one of the three deceased, said in an interview with DNA radio She called Enel about 10 times, “but nothing happened, they didn’t answer.” Benedicto, who had been electro-dependent since February 2023, died after not receiving the necessary assistance to keep his oxygen running. “He died at ten o’clock in the morning on August 2,” she said. “They offered us a prorated electricity bill, but how is my brother’s life going to pay for that? My family and I decided to file a complaint,” the woman added.

The Italian multinational company has 15 business days to present its defense regarding the background of the SEC investigation, which it also forwarded to the Public Prosecutor’s Office. The electricity company may receive sanctions of up to 10,000 Annual Tax Units (about 660 million Chilean pesos; 712,000 dollars), although the amount is subject to the merit of the ongoing investigation.

A soldier removes debris after heavy rains in Santiago, on August 8, 2024. Stringer (EFE)

After learning of the three deaths, the power company issued a statement in which it said it “deeply regretted the death of three people registered as dependent on electricity, in the context of the extraordinary and unforeseeable weather event that hit the Metropolitan Region on August 1 and 2.” They added that they contacted the three families and that they continue to provide all the information to the SEC about the consequences caused by the weather phenomenon.”

Enel has resorted to a voluntary process to compensate its customers. The National Consumer Service (Sernac), a government agency in charge of enforcing consumer laws in Chile, will seek compensation beyond the automatic refund that companies must make.

This week, the Chilean courts issued a historic ruling against Enel after accepting the class action lawsuit filed by Sernac for the power outages recorded between January 29 and February 2, 2021. The company must compensate more than 127,000 affected customers with a payment of more than 8 billion pesos (about 8,000 dollars), which translates to an average of 74,000 per consumer.

In Chile, as in most countries, electricity must pass through three industries: the energy producing industries established in different places throughout the country, then the transmission industry, which is centrally planned by the State, and finally the distributors, which in the Chilean case are private.