The video shows a man dressed in black, clashing with two British police officers, in front of their car.

The video, which was filmed by a passerby, showed the masked man kicking a policeman even though he fell to the ground, and then hitting another policeman next to him.

The first policeman got up from the ground and tried with his colleague to put an end to the man’s attacks with stun guns, but it seemed that it was of no use to this person, as the blows came to them.

Sky News Arabia declined to publish the video, as it contained shocking scenes of violence against the policemen.

The British newspaper “The Sun” reported, Thursday, that the attack, which took place in broad daylight, took place in Croydon, south of the British capital, London.

She added that the attack resulted in a concussion of a policeman, and the other suffered less serious fractures on the “hand of the thug” who hit them repeatedly.

British police said they had arrested a 23-year-old man suspected of being involved in the December 30 incident.

She said that the incident occurred after its officers arrested a person who was riding a motorcycle, and during his interrogation he became violent and then beat the police officers.