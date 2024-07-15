In a tragic traffic accident that occurred on Sunday (14) in Ronda Alta (RS), Four young people lost their lives while heading to a basketball competition in the state of Rio Grande do Sul.

Three of the victims, Samuel Dal Olmo Carlin, 20, Deivid Guimarães Cardoso, 19, and Enzo Henrique Candaten, 18They were well-known basketball players from Chapecó, in the west of Santa Catarina.

Accompanying them on the trip was Milena Lazari, 16 years oldwho was dating Deivid and was planning to attend the tournament in Carazinho.

Who were the young people who lost their lives?

Samuel, in addition to being passionate about basketball, was an active member of the Next Level Church in Chapecó, his hometown. The news of his passing has left his friends and family devastated, who have taken to social media to express their grief and share details about the farewell ceremony, scheduled for 7 a.m. this Monday (15) at the Santa Catarina Memorial Center.

Milena’s boyfriend, Deivid, was born in Florianópolis but lived and worked in Chapecó, specifically in a burger restaurant. He was part of the Intrusos 3×3 team, a basketball group that plays three-on-three. His burial will take place at 5 p.m. on Monday at the Fazenda Zandavalli cemetery, at the same time as Milena’s farewell at the Linha Tomazelli Cemetery.

“Deivid was a giant and we always told him that. Go with God, brother. We will miss you around here and remember the sweet and incredible person you were,” the burger restaurant posted on its social media profile.

Enzo Henrique Candaten, originally from Araras (SP), was also part of the Chapecó Sports Foundation and had trained with the Chapecó Basketball Club, according to the entity. The local sporting community is deeply affected by this loss, remembering Enzo as a talented and dedicated young man.

The accident was captured by surveillance cameras



The fatal collision occurred at around 7:30 a.m. on Sunday on a stretch of ERS-324, about 102 kilometers from Chapecó. The vehicle in which the young people were travelling collided head-on with a truck, a moment that was captured by a surveillance camera in the area.

