The news known in the last hours generated a stir in Brazil and the world. José Agostinho Becker, father of archers Alisson, from Liverpool England, and Muriel, from Fluminense, he was found dead late on Wednesday.

The 57-year-old man had disappeared around 5 in the afternoon after diving into the water in a dam in the city of Lavras do Sul, in Rio Grande do Sul, 320km from Porto Alegre.

As he did not return, and after the family’s notice, the search operation began and at 10:50 p.m. Brasilia time, the police found the body without life.

The Brazilian goalkeeper with his father.

Becker was fond of spearfishing had gone out diving in a lake located within the Rincão do Inferno estate, which belongs to the family and is located 320 kilometers from Porto Alegre. The body was found by a friend of the family and an employee of the place, according to Lance and O Globo.

Around midnight, the Fluminense club shared the news on social networks: “The Fluminense Football Club deeply regrets the death of José Agostinho Becker, father of goalkeepers Muriel and Alisson. We wish all friends and family all the strength”, posted on Twitter.

Alisson Becker, 28, is the goalkeeper for English Liverpool and the Brazilian team. Muriel, his older brother, 34, saves at Fluminense and had a stint in the youth teams of Verdeamarela.

