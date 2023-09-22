An 8-year-old girl was found dead in a well last Wednesday night, September 20, in Jardim Lucélia, São Paulo.

The case is being investigated by the Department of Homicide and Personal Protection (DHPP). According to authorities, evidence suggests that the minor, named Lana, died after being kidnapped on September 13.

According to local media, it is known that on Wednesday night the girl was home alone with her 15-year-old brother. At that time, her mother had gone shopping at a neighborhood supermarket. They were both watching television together, but, in a moment of distraction from the teenager, Lana went out into the street and walked with a 13-year-old neighbor, who found her at the door of her house.

The little girl was last seen in security camera recordings in the region. In the images, you can see that Lana was walking next to the teenager who went to look for her. However, approximately 40 minutes later, the same boy is seen returning down the street, but without the girl, who remained missing for a week.

The investigation continues.

After this search period, the Police received a complaint from the community of Jardim Lucélia, in the South Zone of São Paulo. Someone would have found the body inside a well located about 500 meters from Lana’s house. The body was dressed in the same clothes that the girl was wearing the day she disappeared: a pink T-shirt and shorts.

The girl’s mother, brother and other relatives were taken to the police station, where they gave statements. Lana’s mother is also being investigated. According to TV Bandeirantes, The grandfather of the teenage suspect testified alongside his grandson. They said the boy would receive money to take Lana to three people who were inside a car. However, the amount was not delivered.

In a note sent to OGlobo, the Ministry of Public Security (SSP) reported that the investigation continues. “The Civil Police investigates the case through a police investigation. On Wednesday (20th) the Geacrim team, after being informed of the discovery of a body in a well, went to the scene and confirmed that it was the missing girl,” he stated.

“The incident was recorded by the 1st Delegation of the Homicide Division of the DHPP, which is investigating the participation of a teenager in the crime, as well as working to clarify all the circumstances related to the events,” he concluded.

