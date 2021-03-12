The murder of David P., 42, whose body was found in a park from the Flanders region last weekend, caused a stir in Belgium. The investigation is still open, but the evidence handled by the judge who is instructing the case points to a homophobic crime for which three young people are being investigated, all of them minors. The autopsy confirmed that the victim was “brutally murdered”.

Police investigations indicate that David P. agreed to meet with another man through the chat and dating app, Grindr, very popular with the gay community. And already in the agreed place he was beaten until suffering injuries that were lethal. The body was found in Beveren Park, near Antwerp, in a secluded space near a railway line.

If the homophone character of this murder is confirmed, it would be the second that is produced in the country after that of Ihsane Jarfi, in Liège in 2012, in whose memory his father launched a foundation that fights discrimination and homophobia and is a reference for the LGTBIQ community in Belgium.

Although there was another similar multiple assault episode That transcended public opinion in September 2019 and that fortunately did not have the same outcome. Another man was assaulted near a lake in Mons, a town near the French border. He had also gone to an appointment through an application and during the trial held in December of last year he declared that “they intended to burn me”, according to the account collected by the local newspaper ‘La Province’.

Acts of rejection



In the case of David P., the Prosecutor’s Office has established a kind of summary secret in the interest of the investigation, although the data that has been leaking in the country’s media has been enough for acts of mourning multiply, protest rallies and statements of condemnation in the political world, led by Prime Minister Alexander De Croo. “Deeply shocked” wrote on a social network before expressing his condolences to the family and supporting the investigation of the events.

Her predecessor in office, today’s Foreign Minister, Sophie Wilmès has admitted that “despite progress in this area, our gender identity and / or our sexual orientation can lead to violence or even death. Y this is completely unacceptable. My thoughts are with the family and loved ones of the victim. In very similar terms, the head of the Interior, Annelies Verlinden, has stated, who stresses that “there is no place for homophobic violence” in Belgium.

The Flemish government has also announced “additional measures” to combat homophobia. A workgroup in which several LGTBIQ organizations will participate and contemplates enabling “protected spaces, both physical and virtual” where victims of intimidation or sexual violence can find a safe environment.

In Brussels the popular statue of the Manneken-Pis was dressed on Wednesday in the suit that French designer Jean-Paul Gaultier created expressly in 2015, to commemorate 20 years of Belgian Pride. An initiative with which it was also intended to highlight the debate that took place this Friday in the European Parliament, in which it was approved to declare the EU an “LGBTIQ freedom zone”, in response to the persecution and regression of rights that these collectives suffer in European countries such as Hungary or Poland. In the latter, several municipalities boasted already last year of being ‘free zones’ of LGTBIQ ideology.