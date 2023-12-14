The Catholic Church is said to have sold around 30,000 children without their mothers' knowledge. This is what was revealed in the podcast “Kinderen van de Kerk” by the Belgian newspaper Het Laatste Nieuws, in which mothers and adopted children talk for the first time about these events which took place in a period of time ranging from the end of the Second World War to the 1980s. Pregnant and unmarried women, according to the newspaper, were placed in Catholic institutions, where they suffered humiliation and even sexual abuse.

During childbirth, some women were subjected to general anesthesia, while others had to wear a mask – all ways to prevent mothers from seeing their child, who was immediately separated after birth. Some women were even sterilized. Others were forced to sign a document giving up their child or being told that he was stillborn. The children were then sold for large sums – between 10,000 and 30,000 Belgian francs (roughly between 250 and 750 euros), sometimes much more – to adoptive families. Unpreserved or destroyed documents now make the reunification process extremely difficult, says Debby Mattys (57), who was put up for adoption by nuns and has spent more than 20 years searching for her birth mother.

“My mother was 18 when she had an unwanted pregnancy,” she told Het Laaste Nieuws. In 2015 the Episcopal Conference apologized to the victims of forced adoptions in Catholic institutions at the Flemish Parliament. In response to recent testimonies, the bishops expressed their compassion for the pain and trauma of the victims, notes the Brussels Times. The Church calls for an independent investigation into the conditions described by the women involved.