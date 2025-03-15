Shock in Argentina for the police repression that left a photographer serious: “We are not afraid of these fascists”

A seriously injured photographer and 114 detainees – which were released by order of a judge – is the balance of the police repression that shocks Argentina. The Government of Javier Milei has insisted with the same argument: that the soccer club fans marched next to the retirees were violent barrabravas. There are evidence that denies the official version, among them, that of Father Francisco “Paco” Olveira, of Cures in the option for the poor, a reference in social work, and that of Emiliano Grillo, brother of photographer Pablo Grillo.

The “biggest adjustment” as defined by the ultra -right -wing president himself has fallen to the elderly who charge a retirement of 340 thousand pesos (300 dollars). That is the background of the marches of each week in front of Congress, which on Wednesday joined soccer fans, social and left groups. The repressive operation designed by the Minister of Security Patricia Bullrich can be read as one more link in Milei’s political project that suffocates dissident voices.

The Government repressed with gases, sticks and hydrant cars. The photographer Pablo Grillo, 35, was injured in his head and is in the state of extreme gravity in intensive care. On the photojournalist, Minister Bullrich gave the false information that she was detained at a time when she was subjected to surgery at Ramos Mejía Hospital. Emiliano Grillo, Paul’s brother, points to Eldiario.es the situation picture. “My brother is an independent photographer and works as a gardener in a public hospital in the province of Buenos Aires. He was in the march how he always goes to all mobilizations to take pictures. It is seen that for some that is a crime and deserves to be punished, then they shot at close range. You will have seen the images. Ramos Mejía Hospital professionals operated him, acted quickly, saved his life. But its condition is very delicate and now it is minute by minute. You have to wait. They are doing other studies to see how the other part of the brain is because the intervention was of a hemisphere; There are very few chances, but we do strength so that my brother can leave. ”

The television cameras showed how Father Paco Olveira, who wore a shirt of the Boca Juniors club, sought to intervene so that the uniformed did not stop a partner of his parish Blessed Blessed Enrique Angelelli. Oliveira tells Eldiario.es what defines as persecution. “They did not take me imprisoned because a policeman told another,” this you don’t take it because it’s a priest. ” Carlos Ávila, who was all the time with me, I know he did absolutely nothing. They took him because with me they armed more scandals if they took me imprisoned. We were six people from the parish who went to support retirees. ”

Ávila was released with the order of Judge Karina Andrade. “Regarding the informed arrests, a fundamental constitutional right is at stake as is the right to protest, to demonstrate in democracy and freedom of expression,” said the magistrate when ordering the release of the 114 arrested. In its resolution, it warned that older adults are part of the most vulnerable sectors of our nation and that they are conventionally protected. ”

The presidential spokesman Manuel Adorni went out to criticize the judge. In his X account he posted: Judge Karina Giselle Andrade gave the order to free the 114 detainees that together with many others yesterday destroyed the city of Buenos Aires and attacked the security forces. The justice of the rotating door is directly responsible for insecurity in Argentina. Those who militate impunity in each failure are also accomplices. ” In that line, the Minister of Justice, Mariano Cúneo Libarona, announced that he will make a presentation before the Council of the Buenos Aires magistracy against the magistrate. ”It was not a protest or the exercise of freedom of expression,” the minister launched.

On his side, the mayor of the City of Buenos Aires, the conservative Jorge Macri, said that more than half of those detainees in the demonstration have a criminal record and advanced that they will make a joint complaint with the national government against 94 people

When asked if there were Barrabravas, Olveira answers, categorical. “Everyone, here in Argentina we are fans of a club. And another thing is to be a barrabrava, as we wanted to name all of us who went to express ourselves. Those who started with violence were them at 16.40 in the afternoon. When I arrived, everything was already full of smoke. They do not allow people to manifest. Anyone who thinks different is a shit left and as Milei said in Davos, “they are going because they are going to run.” Well, yesterday we ran and ran a lot. We do not tremble, because we are not afraid of these fascists. We must not lose sight of the fact that the mobilization was to support our retirees. Wednesdays, they play them, repress them, people who are 70, 80 years old and charge 340 thousand pesos per month, when not to be poor in Argentina you have to win more than one million pesos. ”

The mobilization that ended at the gates of the Casa Rosada found arbitrary detentions of minors. Mariela Gómez, mother of a 14 -year -old boy, told El Destape how the police arrested her son and a partner, both minors. “They left school at six in the afternoon, as they saw that everything was cut began to look for groups to return. In the middle of the runs, they ran out of fear because they heard the shots. One fell a mate, and the police said the boys were throwing stones at the Casa Rosada. They arrested them, threw them to the floor to put them seals and have them handcuffed. A lady called me on the phone. There were two hours like that. ”

However, the Center for Legal and Social Studies (CELS) informed the United Nations Organization (UN) and the Inter -American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR) about the magnitude of the repressive operation.

Ana Valverde, of the Union of Retired Workers in Lucha, who marches every Wednesday, points to Eldiario.es her outrage. “President Milei is an ultra -rightist, scammer and repressor, with his chainsaw attacks us as caste, but the retirees are not the caste, we are one of the most postponed sectors because our minimum credit, after having paid 30 or more years (to retire you have to have 30 or more years of contribution), we are winning 340,000 pesos. The 100%remedies take us out, they veto the retirement reform that benefited us a little, now they want to remove the moratorium, that is, those who are active workers will not be able to retire if they do not have the 30 years of contribution. It is so painful for those who have worked a lifetime and we intend a decent life our last years. ”

Valverde describes police action as a witch hunt. “Minister Bullrich would have to resign because she is our same age, and what she has done is a witch hunt, reminds us of the military dictatorship. She wants to clear the streets so that the national government can apply the hunger plan with its chainsaw, to be able to pay the external debt to the IMF and that 10 or 15 families are enriched, do you think that Beatriz Bianco, 87, with a palazo in the head is a barrabrava? To this boy Pablo Grillo, a part-time photographer, who breaks his head, who loses brain mass and she, while the young man was in an operating room and the doctors tried to save his life, she said she was imprisoned and that she was well that she was stopped. That woman has to go, we cannot have a security minister who handles federal forces in the way he uses it. Yesterday, what have been spent on repression forces, in gases, do you know how much a pepper gas spray is worth? The same as a minimum retirement. ”