The case
Argentine authorities have found Nazi memorabilia during a raid as part of an investigation into pimping in Buenos Aires. The Federal National Police raided some apartments where prostitution was practiced and found books, bracelets, keys and photographs related to Nazism, in what is described as “a kind of museum”. Exploited women are now assisted by the public prosecutor’s office for the trafficking and exploitation of people.
