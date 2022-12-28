A brutal murder of a minor has authorities dismayed in Argentina. Media from that country reported that a four-year-old boy died last Thursday after receiving multiple blows at his homein Berazategui.

Although at first his parents claimed that Renzo Godoy suffered injuries after falling in the bathtub, the authorities determined that the minor received several blows that caused his death. This is the case.

Renzo’s crime

According to the Argentine newspaper La Nación, Victoria Godoy, the child’s mother, took the child to the hospital on Thursday, December 22, with multiple bruises on his body.

The woman’s initial version indicated that Renzo Godoy slipped into the bathtub in the midst of an oversight while caring for another of his children, for which he hit and seriously injured himself.

The minor was taken to the Sanitary Unit 11 of El Pato, in Argentina, but according to the local media outlet TN, he arrived without vital signs due to his injuries.

#Berazategui “Renzo’s stepfather was beaten to death, because they accused him of eating a Bon O Bon chocolate,” said the aunt at the prosecutor’s office, after the little brother’s story.

Renzo’s mother and stepfather,

Victoria Godoy and Luis Gallo refused to testify and are in custody. pic.twitter.com/Au5E6xKQBi — Ignacio González Prieto (@igonzalezprieto) December 27, 2022

Because of the bruises, the local health personnel alerted the authorities and the local police station. After the necropsy of the little one, the prosecution determined that Renzo died as a result of the blows.

The prosecutor in the case, Gabriela Mateos, assured that the child under the age of 4 could not have died due to a fall, since this type of injury could not be caused by a blow to a bathtub, as his parents stated in the first version that delivered upon arrival at the medical center. In addition, she affirmed that it was not about recent bruising.

For this reason, the authorities changed the classification of the case, according to the newspaper La Nación. And it went from a cause of death investigation to an accusation of homicide aggravated by the bondwhich led to the arrest of Renzo’s mother and stepfather.

constant mistreatment

According to the Argentine media, the child’s wife and stepfather refused to testify after being captured for the brutal homicide and testimonies of what Renzo lived at home were known.

The TN newspaper, for example, recorded the version of Daniela, the minor’s aunt, who published on social networks that Renzo was the victim of constant abuse at home.

According to her, the minor’s father, who did not live with him, had already denounced that his son was subjected to mistreatment, without the authorities having taken action on the case.

“He did not let us take him for a walk, to search, he did not let them share birthdays with us, with his cousins, nothing,” the aunt wrote on Facebook.

The garden cited her because the baby was beaten, my brother put a lawyer

“My mother denounced, my brother denounced, the garden summoned her because the baby was beaten, my brother hired a lawyer (…) Nothing can ever be done, you always have to wait for the worst to happen,” he added.

According to Renzo’s aunt, they received reports that the minor drowned and then hit himself in the shower.

“Who gives us Renzito back? Four years, he couldn’t even defend himself against these monsters, ”she emphasized.

What happened on the day of his death



But in the last few hours, new statements were also made known about what would have happened on the day of Renzo’s death.

According to T.N., One of the little boy’s half-brothers witnessed what happened and stated that “they killed him for a chocolate.”

The minor, his aunt told Telefé Noticias, said that Renzo’s stepfather had come home with some chocolates for his daughters, but he was furious when they disappeared from the place where he had left them.

Horror in Berazategui

📌 A woman and her partner were arrested and accused of beating a 4-year-old boy to death

📌The victim: Renzo Godoy

📌 His mom took him to the medical room with no vital signs, she said he drowned when he was taking a bath

📌 The autopsy revealed that he was beaten to death pic.twitter.com/humrZN8Af1 — Fernando Tocho (@nandotocho) December 24, 2022

“When they ate the Bon o Bon, the stepfather grabbed the eldest son by the neck. (This) got scared, and said that it had been Renzo. That’s when they started beating him. The brother saw everything,” said the aunt based on the minor’s version.

According to judicial investigations, that day the neighbors heard screams coming from the house where Renzo lived. This, added to the testimony of the boy’s stepbrother, led to the capture of his stepfather, Luis Alberto Gallo, and his mother.

After learning about the crime, the neighbors set fire to the house of the detainees.

The judicial process is also advancing with the new testimonies collected.

ANGIE NATALY RUIZ HURTADO

INTERNATIONAL WRITING

TIME

