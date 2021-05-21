The Algerian Public Prosecutor announced that the security forces had arrested nine people on suspicion of having committed an assault on nine female professors in their residence in the far south of the country, noting that one of the victims had been subjected to “sexual assault,” according to APS.

The agency quoted the Assistant Attorney General of the Adrar District Council (1,400 km southwest of Algeria) as saying that “the victims were subjected, according to investigations, to violent beatings leading to wounds, sexual assault on one of them, and the theft of their belongings, represented by mobile phones and sums of money.”

He added that the professors were also subjected “to terror and psychological threat from these criminals using white weapons.”

According to the Public Prosecution, “so far (investigations) have resulted in the arrest of nine suspects, including four detainees who have openly admitted their involvement in this crime, as (…) some of the stolen items have been recovered.”

On Thursday morning, the Algerian Minister of Education, Mohamed Wajout, promised that justice would take place after the “blatant attack” that nine female professors were subjected to in their home in the far south of the country, and a widespread condemnation campaign followed among their colleagues and public opinion.

On Monday-Tuesday night, four people stormed the office of nine female professors in Burj Baji Mukhtar near the border with Mali, and attacked them with white weapons, according to a statement by the Attorney General of Adrar District Council, which has jurisdiction over Burj Baji Mokhtar.