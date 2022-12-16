The inhabitants of Cuenca, Spain are astonished by the murder of two girls aged 9 and 11, allegedly at the hands of their own mother, who would have committed suicide.

(You can read: Young woman fights to avoid abortions of fetuses with Down syndrome: Is my life less?)

According to El País of Spain, the events occurred in a house that the three women occupied in the barracks of the armed institute in Quintanar del Rey (Cuenca).

The mother of the girls was agent Paola BC, 42, who was in the process of separating from her partner, according to Civil Guard sources.

These same sources indicated that the separation process was not being friendly due to the differences between both parents on the custody of the girls. Her mother wanted to leave Quintanar to return to Algeciras, in Cádiz, her homeland. Her ex-partner, an electrician by profession, did not agree and filed a lawsuit to keep custody of her daughters.

The newspaper El Español revealed that the girls also wanted to stay in Quintanar so as not to be separated from their father and their paternal grandparents. He added that the differences between the ex-partner caused fissures in Paola’s relationship with her in-laws, although her ex-in-laws cared for the two girls while she was working.

(Keep reading: Serbia asks NATO to send its forces back to Kosovo)

For the festivities this end of the year, Paola and her ex-partner agreed that the girls would spend Christmas Eve with their father and New Year’s Eve with their mother.

However, on Thursday, December 15, a colleague of the agent went to her home because he had not gone to work, nor did he answer the calls that were made to him. Because they didn’t open it, the civil guard forced the door to enter. In the house he found the three lifeless bodies. The woman’s had a gun in his hand.

El País detailed that according to the first visual inspection, and in the absence of forensic and criminal studies, each of the girls had two bullet wounds made at close range. The weapon with which the crime was committed is, supposedly, the agent’s regulation.

A doctor and an emergency ambulance went to the scene of the event and could only confirm the death of the three women.

The Civil Guard opened an investigation to clarify what happened.

(Be sure to read: The mysterious finding at Notre Dame: “it has an elongated skull”)

The Minister of Equality, Irene Montero, regretted the fact. “Dismayed at the murder of the two girls aged 9 and 11 in Cuenca. All my love to her family in these moments of immense pain. The protection of children from all types of violence must be a priority for the whole of society,” he said..

Fernando Umana Mejia

Writing TRENDS

*With information from El País and El Español

More news

European Commission could sanction Twitter for suspending journalists’ accounts

Russia launches a massive attack on Ukraine, according to kyiv: more than 60 missiles

The biggest scammer: the ‘fine’ criminal who sold the Eiffel Tower twice