An already frustrating season for Joe Burrow comes to an abrupt end: The quarterback of the NFL team Cincinnati Bengals has suffered a serious wrist injury and will be out for the rest of the season. The Bengals announced this on Friday. Burrow suffered the injury contracted – or worsened – in his team’s 20:34 loss on Thursday evening at the Baltimore Ravens.
The quarterback apparently had wrist problems before the game in Baltimore and arrived at the stadium in a splint. Because Burrow had not appeared on the injured list before the game, the NFL launched an investigation; Teams are required to declare all injured and injured players.
This defeat in Baltimore has already significantly reduced the Bengals’ chances of participating in the playoffs, but now they seem to be gone completely – even though head coach Zac Taylor said at the press conference on Friday that the season is far from over . For now, substitute Jake Browning will take over.
Burrow had also suffered a calf injury at the start of the season, which had a noticeable impact on his game. In recent games he seemed to be his old self again – but now he faces a long break.
