The shock was good on Tuesday evening halfway through the live broadcast of Op1, after guest Corlien Doodkorte had fallen outside the camera’s view. Other guests came to the rescue, while presenters Charles Groenhuijsen and Margje Fikse tried to explain to the viewer what was going on.

“Meanwhile, there is some consternation here in the studio, because one of the guests has fallen,” said Fikse, upset. “I don’t know how we’re going to solve that now. She is being helped up right now. She’s bleeding and she’s not doing well. Madam is being removed at this time. She needs some help. This is very annoying.”

Doodkorte had come to the talk show to talk about healing after praying. General practitioner Dick Kruijthoff obtained his PhD on this subject at the VU, while pulmonologist Rick Paul participated in the study. Both spoke about the research. Doodkorte would talk about her own experiences as a Parkinson's patient.

After the fall, however, she did not return to the broadcast and Kruithoff and Paul told their and her story. At the end of the broadcast, Fikse stated that ‘Mrs’ Doodkorte is doing well. “She only has a bloody nose and a scrape.”

She was shocked, says political interpreter Thomas van Groningen, also a guest at the table. “I saw it happen. The table at Op1 is on a small stage, which has a bite out of it due to the camera setup. She just stepped into that hole, through which she fell. She was shocked, but she is fine now.”

