Two bullet wounds caused the death of Micaela Corvolán, a primary school teacher, who was found in the kitchen of her house. Next to him lay Román Gutiérrez, his ex-partner and with whom he had a seven-year-old son. The tragic scene was witnessed by the little one.

Due to the sound of the bullets and the crying of the minor, residents of the El Tala neighborhood of Ojo de Agua, in the city of Santiago del Estero, Argentina, noticed the fateful outcome. They immediately notified the authorities to assist the child and proceed to remove the bodies.

The aforementioned murderer was identified as Walter Román Gutiérrez, a practicing police officer who had had a relationship with Corvolán for several years. The link had ended weeks before, so the 31-year-old subject was apparently insisting and intimidating her to return.

Supposedly, Román went to Corvolán’s house to have lunch with his son, according to information from the local media. TN. There would have been a strong discussion that ended with the death of both.

“It wasn’t enough for you all the time to harass her, follow her, question her. Mica had already said enough, what did it cost you to accept her? (…) We will never understand why you did it, Román, let alone forgive you, “wrote a cousin of the victim on social networks.

Based on the first information from the Police, Román shot the woman twice and then took his own life with the same weapon. The Prosecutor’s Office assumed the case as a femicide, while the authorities provide psychological support to the minor.

The Women of the Latin American Motherland movement, MuMaLá, assured that this is the first femicide in that province so far in 2023.

“Argentina with a cutoff as of February 25 has 37 direct, linked femicides and transvesticides; 83 attempted femicides plus other violent deaths of women in situations of violence. We demand that the government #EmergenciaNiUnaMenos to protect the lives of women. One of the fundamental points of our emergency is the disarmament of the police officers denounced for gender violence”, they pointed out.

Remember that to report gender-based violence in Colombia you can contact the lines of the Attorney General’s Office at the national number 018000919748from your cell phone dialing 122 or in Bogotá at 601 5702000.

You can also do so through the 155 guidance line for women victims of violence from the Presidential Council for Women’s Equality and the National Police or by dialing 123.

