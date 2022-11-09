The death of the only three-month-old baby Dishaïro from Beuningen and subsequently the arrest of his parents as suspects hit the boy’s family like a bomb. That confirms a source from the circle around the family.
Ruben Biemond, Rosa de Buisonje, Frank Hermans
Latest update:
09-11-22, 22:39
On Tuesday afternoon, Dishaïro’s parents, 25-year-old mother AF and father SA, were arrested on suspicion of involvement in the death of their child. He was only three months old. Baby Dishaïro died on Wednesday 2 November, after a night in a Nijmegen hospital. A week later, both his parents are taken to the police station: they are suspected of being involved in his death.
