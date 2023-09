Saturday, September 2, 2023, 9:54 p.m.



| Updated 22:23h.





comment















copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







Twitter







LinkedIn







Telegram

A new case of police violence shocks the United States. On this occasion, the victim was Ta’kiya Young, a 21-year-old black woman who was pregnant. The Blendon Township Police Department, in Ohio, revealed this Saturday a video recorded this past …

This content is exclusive for subscribers