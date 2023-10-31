The “father” of the last two racing Mercedes leaves Toto Wolff’s team after 12 seasons: despite recent disappointments, he will be a valuable piece of the engineering market

Except Sardine





@

Salvuss

On the eve of the Brazilian Grand Prix and therefore exactly one year after the last victory in Formula 1, the paths of Mike Elliott and the Mercedes team finally separate. The 49-year-old English engineer has indeed resigned with immediate effect from the role of Chief Technical Officer, therefore leaving the Brackley team after 11 years. In some ways surprising news, although more in terms of timing – it arrives a few days before the third GP of a hat-trick of consecutive races, as well as less than a month from the end of the World Championship – rather than in substance: last April 21st, in fact , Elliott had been removed from his previous role as technical director to facilitate the operational return of his predecessor James Allison.

EXCHANGE OF ROLES — After the first disappointing races, with the W14 concept unable to meet the designers’ expectations on the track, Mercedes had decided to opt for a exchanging roles with Allison: the former Ferrari man had therefore returned to direct the Mercedes technical project left only in 2021, while Elliott was formally promoted to tasks that were more management and supervision than strictly linked to design. Certainly a very elegant way to hide the failure of the engineer under whose direction the 2022 and 2023 single-seaters were created, the first not to win after eight years of series triumphs. See also James Rodríguez would have a window in Italy: this is the new option

RESIGNATION — “Being part of Mercedes – we read in the official press release in which Elliott announces his farewell – has been one of the great privileges of my career. I saw a group of people grow who worked together first to win races, then a first championship, up to the victory of eight consecutive constructors’ titles. I am proud to have contributed to this journey. While the last two seasons haven’t seen us win races in the way we hoped, they have tested us by forcing us to question our fundamental ideas about how to look for performance. Over the last six months I have enjoyed the development of the technical strategy which we hope will form the basis for the next cycle of success. But I decided it was time to take my next step outside of Mercedes.”

ON THE MARKET — Net of the mistakes of recent seasons, in which Mercedes was unable to fight at the top against Red Bull, winning only one race in two years, Elliott was, however, one of the great protagonists of the Stuttgart company’s epic success story from 2014 to 2021. It is inevitable, therefore, that an engineer who worked first as head of aerodynamics, then as head of technology and, finally, as technical director and Chief Technical Officer remains a highly prized piece of the designer market. On the other hand, it is Elliott himself who already sees a new chapter in F1 in his future once the period has expired gardening leave (in which engineers in top roles are prohibited from working for the competition): “Now I will observe a rest phase to take stock of the situation after 23 years of intensive work in this sport, and then find my next challenge. In the meantime, I thank my teammates for these fantastic 12 seasons together, wishing them every success in the years to come.” See also SBK | Baz sets his goal: he wants to return to Assen

TOTO SPEAKS — “Mike – adds team principal Toto Wolff – has been one of the pillars of Mercedes’ successes in the last decade, ed It is with truly mixed feelings that we bid farewell to him today. He is an extremely intelligent technical mind and a fantastic team player. He made a great contribution not only to the victory of our cars, but also to building the team’s winning culture. But on the other hand, it is clear that he is ready for new adventures outside of Mercedes, and I also know that it is the right step for him to take. Mike leaves Mercedes today with our thanks for the effort, commitment and experience that he has brought over the last 11 years and with our best wishes for the future.” A future that we will discover in the next few months, given that many teams will certainly be interested in welcoming such a high-level profile into the team. See also Not only Macron: from Andreotti to Salvini, when politics "goes into the ball"