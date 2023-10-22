The challenge ends in tragedy: Natalie Buss died at 37 trying to stuff as many marshmallows into her mouth as possible

A charity evening quickly turned into drama. This is because a woman called Natalie Buss she died at the age of 37, in front of the eyes of dozens of people, trying to win a challenge, stuffing as many marshmallows as possible into her mouth.

The investigators, seeing how the events unfolded and the stories of some present, decided to start an investigationalso because the young woman left two kids very small.

The events happened last year Saturday 1 October. Precisely in a room located at the Beddau Rugby Football Club, a Pontypridda city located in Wales.

Natalie had taken part in that evening. She had just watched a game of bingo and shortly after they had her on stage for a new challenge. She had to pop as many marshmallows into your mouth possible.

She tried, but within seconds the situation changed aggravated drastically. Friends and other participants tried to encourage her to win. She smiled, but in a few moments it is collapsed to the ground no longer able to breathe.

Doctors and nurses who were on site are soon intervened. Other people, however, went to the school to get a defibrillator. However, when the paramedics arrived on site, there was nothing left that could be done for the young mother. They only noted his death.

The stories after the death of Natalie Buss

Police officers also intervened on site and started immediately an investigation. One of the participants at that dinner, to the local newspaper il The Mirrorhe said:

There was the DJ and the audience counting as each marshmallow ended up in her mouth. She was laughing. Everyone was having fun and screaming, the next minute she was on the floor.