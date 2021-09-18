The day after the incident, the employees are still stunned. The clinic at the Van Diemenstraat in Terneuzen is open as usual, but limited work can be done in the coming days. “There is soot everywhere, throughout the building,” says veterinarian Annette Burm. It will take days to get everything cleaned up. Cleaning the areas to receive people and animals is now possible, but there is much more to it. I mean: you don’t just clean specialized equipment for blood tests with a cloth. That has to be done by specialists.”