Shocked reactions in Israel after the Israeli army announced on Friday that it had shot dead three of its own hostages. The debate as to whether the two war goals do not get in each other's way is growing louder. Families of the hostages in particular are seriously concerned about the fate of their loved ones in Gaza. Other Israelis also think about the military interest and do not support a deal with Hamas.

