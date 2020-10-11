Former Pakistan cricket team captain and senior cricketer Shoaib Malik has done something in T20 cricket, which no Asian batsman has done before. Malik became the first Asian and third batsman in the world to cross the 10,000-run mark in T20 cricket. Chris Gayle and Kieron Pollard have been able to do this feat before them. In the National T20 Cup being played in Pakistan, on Saturday, Malik scored 76 runs for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in Rawalpindi and crossed the 10,000-run mark in T20 cricket. Malik’s wife and Indian tennis player Sania Mirza has made a special tweet for him.

Sania Mirza wrote on Twitter, “Long life, patience, hard work, sacrifice and faith Shoaib Malik, I am proud of you.” The ICC wrote on Twitter, ‘Shoaib Malik has become the third player to cross the 10,000-run mark in T20 cricket today. Only Chris Gayle and Kieron Pollard have scored more than them. Sharing this ICC tweet, Sania tweeted. However, Shoaib could not win his team. He scored 74 runs off 44 balls with the help of eight fours and two sixes.

👏🏽💪🏽 Longevity, patience, hard work, sacrifice and belief @realshoaibmalik ❤️ so proud 🙌🏽 https://t.co/XpOsPqpzXy – Sania Mirza (@MirzaSania) October 10, 2020

Balochistan defeated Khyber Pakhtunkhwa by six wickets in this match. Shoaib, 38, made his T20I debut in 2005 and has played 395 T20 matches so far. During this time he has scored 10,027 runs at an average of 37.41. During this period, 62 half-centuries have come out of Malik’s bat. Apart from this, he has also taken 148 T20 wickets. Chris Gayle has scored 13296 runs and Kieron Pollard has scored 10370 runs. Talking about India, Virat Kohli has scored the most T20 runs. He has 9123 T20 runs in his account, while Rohit Sharma has scored 8853 T20 runs.