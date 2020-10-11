Pakistan’s experienced batsman Shoaib Malik became the world’s third and Asia’s first cricketer to score 10,000 runs in T20 cricket. The 38-year-old Malik achieved this feat during his innings of 74 runs for Khyber Pakhtunwa in Pakistan’s National T20 Cup. He hit eight fours and two sixes off 44 balls in the match played against Balochistan in Rawalpindi on Saturday. His team, however, suffered a six-wicket defeat.

Malik now has 10,027 runs in T20 cricket. West Indian batsman Chris Gayle was the first player to score 10,000 runs in this format. He was followed by his teammate Kieran Pollard who achieved this feat.

Malik, 38, expressed this happiness on social media. He also thanked the people and cricket fans of his country.

The ICC also congratulated Malik.

Gayle currently has 13,296 runs in T20 cricket and Pollard representing Mumbai in the IPL with 10,370 runs. Former Pakistan captain Malik has so far scored 2,335 runs in 116 T20 matches for his national team.