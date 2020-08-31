Former paceman Shoaib Akhtar, one of the world’s fast bowlers, has expressed disappointment over Pakistan’s defeat at the hands of England. He also described his team’s current captain Babar Azam as a ‘lost cow’.

England beat Pakistan by 5 wickets in the second T20 match on Sunday, thanks to a superb innings by captain Eoin Morgan (66) and a 112-run partnership with David Malan (54 *). The win gave the hosts a 1-0 lead in the three-match series. The first match was inconclusive due to rain.

Read, Missbah caught the head during the match, Inzamam said – this will have a bad effect

After this defeat to Pakistan, former paceman Shoaib Akhtar looked very angry. Questioning the captaincy of Babar Azam, he said on his YouTube channel, ‘Babur seems to me like a lost cow. He goes to the ground but he does not know what to do. They should captain themselves, if you lose, win yourself, win yourself. Decide on your own so that you can improve so that they can get a chance to become better captain in the coming time.

Akhtar further said that Pakistan’s team is playing in the bio ‘insure’ bubble, where every player has a sense of insecurity. He said, ‘This is not a bio-secure bubble, but an insure bubble. No player on the team knows what to do.



Shoaib Akhtar also questioned the team management. The third and final T20 match of the series between the two teams will be played on 1 September.