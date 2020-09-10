KarachiThe former Pakistani fast bowler confirmed on Thursday that he is in discussions with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for the top position in the country’s cricket set-up. This post belongs to the Chief Selector. The PCB plans to reduce the burden of the post of chief selector from the shoulders of the head coach and Akhtar is being considered for the role. Akhtar said on YouTube show ‘Cricket eagle’ on Thursday, ‘I will not deny it. Yes, I had some discussion with the board and I am interested in playing a big role in Pakistan cricket. But nothing has been decided yet. ‘ Akhtar said, ‘I live a very comfortable life. I played cricket on my own terms but now life has come to a standstill. But I am willing to give up this rest and work with the PCB. I am not afraid of the advice of others. If given a chance, I will give time. ‘ Akhtar, however, refused to divulge the details of the discussions with top PCB officials.