Former Pakistan fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar has expressed his unhappiness over not including Pakistan captain Babar Azam in the ICC T20I team of the Decade. According to Akhtar, popularly known as ‘Rawalpindi Express’, the governing body of cricket has announced the Indian Premier League (IPL) playing XI instead of the short form cricket world team. In fact, no player, including women cricketers from Pakistan, has got a place in the ICC decade team of all formats of cricket.

Akhtar said on his official YouTube channel “I think the ICC forgot that Pakistan is also a member of the ICC and they also play T20 cricket. They did not choose Babar Azam, who is currently the number one batsman in the ICC T20 rankings. “A Pakistan player was not selected in the team. We do not need your (ICC) T20 team for decades because you have announced the IPL team and not the World Cricket team.”

ICC is ruining the game for money

Akhtar also openly criticized the functioning of the ICC and claimed that the organization is ruining the game for money. He said that “the ICC only thinks about money, sponsors and TV rights. They introduced two new balls and three powerplays (in ODI cricket). Dennis Lillee, Jeff Thomson, five West Indies players, Wasim Akram and Waqar. Where are you. “

Akhtar said, “Where are the world’s fastest bowlers and leg-spinners? They left because the ICC thought of earning from professional Russia and allowed ten leagues to earn more revenue.”

No bigger player than Babar Azam in T20

Akhtar added “They want two World Cups and leagues in three years .. There is a big difference between today’s cricket and 70s cricket. If there is no Sachin vs Shoaib then what is the point of view of cricket in Pakistan?” Babar is no bigger player than Azam. Babar is a top scorer for Pakistan and even Babar’s average against Virat Kohli shows what he has done for the country. It is very embarrassing and I am sure It is after this video that they will think that they have to announce the world team of the decade, not the IPL team. “

Four players from India are included in the team

Significantly, earlier the ICC had announced the T20 team of the decade which included Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, MS Dhoni, and Jaspreet Bumrah. Mahendra Singh Dhoni has also been described as the captain of the team of the Decade. In this team, four players are from India, two each from Australia and West Indies, while one each from Sri Lanka, South Africa and Afghanistan.

ICC Decade T20 Team – Rohit Sharma, Chris Gayle, Aaron Finch, Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Glenn Maxwell, MS Dhoni (Captain), Kieron Pollard, Rashid Khan, Jaspreet Bumrah, and Lasith Malinga.

