January 27, war breaks out in Israel. Tension over pro-Palestine demonstrations

While in Middle East the war between Israel and Gaza does not stop, despite the pressure from the United States and international dialogues, the world today remembers the horror of the Shoah in Memorial Day. Initiatives have been organized throughout Italy to celebrate the anniversary of the liberation of the concentration camp Auschwitz. Liliana Segre: “For me, Remembrance Day is 365 days a year.” The condemnation of Melons: “Never forget about Nazi-fascist evil and racial laws”. Pope francesco: “The logic of hatred and violence denies humanity.” But in the meantime there is a clash over the postponement of the pro-Palestine marches planned in various cities. And if the Palestinians of Italy announce that they will respect the ordinance, the Young Palestinians announce that they will take to the streets in Milan, Rome, Naples and Cagliari.

Pope: “The logic of hatred and violence denies humanity”

“May the memory and condemnation of the horrible extermination of millions of Jewish people and people of other faiths, which occurred in the last century, help everyone not to forget that the logic of hatred and violence can never be justified, because it denies our very humanity. WeRemember”. Pope Francis states this on X on the occasion of Remembrance Day.

Meloni: “Never forget about Nazi-fascist evil and racial laws”

The Shoah Museum “is an institution that will deal with passing on the memory of the Shoah and which we are certain will make a decisive contribution so that the wickedness of the Nazi-fascist criminal plan and the shame of the racial laws of 1938 do not fall into oblivion”. This was stated by Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on Remembrance Day.

Segre: “For me, Remembrance Day is 365 days a year”

“I'm not suited to talking about January 27th because those who have gone through what I went through don't wait for that date to remember a lifetime ago. This is the truth. They do it 365 days a year, not January 27th.” Senator for life Liliana Segre said this, explaining that “every day can be the same or different but that place is never forgotten”.

Pro-Palestine banner in front of the state university in Milan

A pro-Palestine banner has appeared in front of the State University of Milan, where life senator and Holocaust witness Liliana Segre is about to receive an honorary degree in historical sciences. “Enough with the Zionist holocaust against the Palestinian people”, is the writing that appears on the banner. Some activists from “Solidarity with Palestine” were present and explained in a flyer that they hope that “at least some words are finally spent against the massacre taking place in Palestine. The carnage underway in Gaza and the West Bank cannot be justified in any way, nor can it be considered a proportionate response to the October 7 attack.”

La Russa: “The Shoah is an absolute evil, repudiate all hatred”

“On the occasion of Remembrance Day I would like to renew the feeling of sincere closeness to the Jewish people and bow to the memory of those who are no longer here. The Shoah is without a shadow of a doubt absolute evil, an immense tragedy, the symbol of hatred beastly that must never happen again.” Thus the president of the Senate, Ignazio La Russa.

Tajani: “The commitment against anti-Semitism continues”

“Today we remember all the victims of the Holocaust, the darkest page in history. We will continue to work to prevent all forms of anti-Semitism.” Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani wrote it on X.

