Today, Saturday 27 January 2024, on the occasion of the Day of Remembrance established by law 211/2000 in memory of the victims of the Shoah, the Senate of the Republic joins the #WeRemember campaign of the World Jewish Congress (Wjc) to remember the date of the shooting of the gates of Auschwitz-Birkenau. The facade of Palazzo Madama will be illuminated by the color yellow, starting from sunset and until dawn tomorrow, Sunday 28 January. Flags will be flown at half-mast.

The law that established Remembrance Day

The law of 20 July 2000, n. 211, established the “'Day of Remembrance' in memory of the extermination and persecution of the Jewish people and of the Italian military and political deportees in the Nazi camps”.

Article 1 states that “the Italian Republic recognizes 27 January, the date of the demolition of the gates of Auschwitz, as 'Remembrance Day', in order to remember the Shoah (extermination of the Jewish people), the racial laws, the Italian persecution of Jewish citizensthe Italians who suffered deportation, imprisonment, death, as well as those who, even in different camps and sides, opposed the extermination project, and at the risk of their own lives saved other lives and protected the persecuted”.

“On the occasion of the 'Remembrance Day' referred to in article 1 – it is written in article 2 – there are organized ceremonies, initiatives, meetings and common moments of narration of facts and reflection”.

The UN resolution

The November 21, 2005 the United Nations Assembly approved the resolution which designates “January 27 as an International Day of Commemoration in memory of the victims of the Holocaust”. The resolution, as stated on the Senate website, establishes the “Holocaust Awareness Programme” with the aim of “mobilizing civil society for Holocaust remembrance and education, in order to help prevent future acts of genocide”.