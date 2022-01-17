“It is the best revenge against the Nazis”. Survivor of Auschwitz, a 98-year-old Jewish lady celebrated the arrival of her 35th great-granddaughter in London. “Becoming a great grandmother is something special for everyone, but even more so for me as a Holocaust survivor,” she said. Lily Ebert to the British Press Association news agency.

Raised in Hungary and deported to the Nazi concentration camp of Auschwitz, Ebert was freed in April 1945 when she was 20 years old. “I could never believe I could get to this – he said -. So first I had to survive and then get to this age .. the Nazis wanted to kill us all.” After the liberation, Ebert lived in Switzerland for a year before moving to Palestine in 1946 under the British mandate. In 1967 she left Israel and emigrated to Great Britain with her husband Samuel. Mother of three, grandmother of ten grandchildren and now super great grandmother, she devoted much of her life as a witness to the horrors of the Nazi persecution against Jews. She was also one of the founders of the Holocaust Survivor Center in Great Britain.

Dov Forman, an 18-year-old great-grandson, announced the news of his 35th great-grandson with a tweet that received 120,000 likes. Forman has a Tik Tok account with 1.6 million followers dedicated to his great-grandmother. “She is the queen of the family, she inspires us every day,” he commented.