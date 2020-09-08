Musician Sergei Shnurov printed a poem in regards to the actor Mikhail Efremov on his Instagram.

Shnurov posted a poem, in addition to a snapshot with Efremov, whom he calls his pal.

The singer devoted the next traces to the actor: “Destiny bears uncontrollably, from the stage, by way of the courtroom on kichu. Eight basic regime … “Artist” all of them name him “.

Earlier it was reported that Mikhail Efremov acquired eight years in jail for a deadly accident. The courtroom dominated to get better 800 thousand rubles from Efremov in a civil swimsuit by the eldest son of Sergei Zakharov, who died after an accident involving the actor. Additionally, Efremov was disadvantaged of his rights for 3 years, because the state prosecution requested. The Presnensky Courtroom of Moscow didn’t start to deprive him of state awards.