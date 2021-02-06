Prime Minister of Ukraine Denis Shmygal held a video conference with representatives of the Ministry of Economy and Energy of Germany, during which he spoke about the program of the Ukrainian side to phase out coal until 2030.

This Friday, February 5, reported on website Ukrainian government.

“We are ready for the challenges that Ukraine faces in the context of a green transition, decarbonization of the economy and the need to reform the coal sector and transform coal mining regions,” Shmyhal said.

According to him, there are 61 monocities in Ukraine, which are tied to a single enterprise, coal mine or station. However, the country’s authorities are already developing a state program for the transformation of coal regions to phase out the use of coal, the prime minister added. It is planned to be implemented by 2030.

On January 25, the main dispatcher of the Ukrenergo company, Vitaliy Zaichenko, said that the coal reserves in the warehouses of Ukrainian thermal power plants (TPPs) had decreased to a historical minimum (455 thousand tons), which does not guarantee the country’s energy security.