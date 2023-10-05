The fight against corruption will be one of the key areas of the unified reform plan for Ukraine until 2027. Prime Minister Denis Shmygal announced this on October 5 at the presentation of the anti-corruption program of the Ministry of Development of Communities, Territories and Infrastructure.

The reforms are being developed by Kiev based on the “concept of strengthening the sustainability of democracy in Ukraine” by Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky and the demands of the West, which, according to Shmygal, must be fully taken into account.

The Ukrainian minister also noted that an anti-corruption program will be presented on this day. It will be a continuation of the plan already adopted by the government for 2023-2025.

The Prime Minister said that the program will include 1.7 thousand events in 15 areas. Thus, it is planned to introduce 63 new digital products, which, according to Shmygal, “will significantly reduce the opportunities for any abuse.” At the same time, he noted that all ministries of Ukraine will have to adopt their own current anti-corruption plans.

The White House on September 26 called on Kyiv to carry out a number of structural reforms to be able to receive further assistance from the United States. The demands were set out in a document entitled “List of Priority Reforms. Reforms associated with the terms of assistance from the United States” and include a wide range of changes in various sectors of the economy and defense. In particular, it was proposed to reform the country’s security service. According to the text of the document, Kyiv has 18 months to implement all requirements.

The next day, Deputy Chairman of the Anti-Corruption Policy Committee of the Verkhovna Rada Yaroslav Yurchyshyn, in an interview with the Ukrainian radio station NV, called the US administration’s decision to link the issue of arms supplies to Kiev with reforms in Ukraine a mistake. According to the first deputy, carrying out reforms is an internal task of the country.