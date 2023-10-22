Shlomo Ron, at 85 years old, deceives Hamas and saves his entire family

He sacrificed himself to save his family. Shlomo Ron knew Hamas terrorists were coming. He could hear the shots and desperate cries, the Times Now reports, of the massacre in Kibbutz Nahal Oz, where he had lived for his 85th birthday. Ron realized that his family would be next: his wife, daughters and grandson. He had no means to stop the terrorists: no weapons, but he tried everything. He told his loved ones to enter a room that seemed the safest of all. Then he remained sitting in the living room, acting as if he were the only person in the housein the hope that they would believe him. Shlomo’s ploy worked, but at the cost of his life. Hamas men broke into his house, the Times Now reports, saw the old man sitting in his chair and shot him to death. Shlomo’s family remained silent, huddled in the dark room for 13 hours, until the Israel Defense Forces arrived.