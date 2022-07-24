Fighter Alexander Shlemenko said that Jeff Monson, who called himself Russian, got excited

Russian mixed martial artist (MMA) Alexander Shlemenko responded to Jeff Monson, who identified himself as Russian. His words lead “Sport-Express”.

“Here, of course, hot. He responds pretty well [о России] and in general, in principle, he looks like a Russian. But still, you know, he still hasn’t learned how to speak Russian, ”Shlemenko said. At the same time, the fighter noted that the American sincerely loves Russia.

Monson received Russian citizenship in May 2018. He is also an honorary citizen of Abkhazia and has citizenship of the Luhansk People’s Republic.

On July 16, Monson announced his desire to stay in Russia. The 51-year-old native of the United States admitted that he would give up the idea of ​​​​returning to his historical homeland. He stated that in Russia he had a wife and children. In addition, Monson oversees free schools where children can play sports.

The American is known for his performances in MMA and grappling. He has 60 wins and 26 losses in mixed martial arts. He hasn’t fought under MMA rules since 2017. On August 5, Monson will fight with Vyacheslav Datsik.