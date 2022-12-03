On the eve of the fight, MMA fighter Alexander Shlemenko called the behavior of his opponent Magomed Ismailov “starry” because of his refusal to share a common locker room. On December 3, he told Izvestia about this.

The fighters were brought to the venue of the battle a few hours before it began. And, if Shlemenko calmly walked into the common locker room, then Ismailov demanded that he be given a separate room. Such behavior Shlemenko considered an indicator of “stardom”.

“I don’t understand RCC. It turns out that we have one star here, and everyone works for him. Some kind of wrong attitude. He didn’t like it, let’s build a separate locker room for him so that everything is fine with him. If you’re not too stellar, then I don’t see a problem. And if you have a star and a crown that prevents you from passing through the doorways, then yes, ”said Shlemenko.

Earlier that day, experts announced predictions for the fight between Ismailov and Shlemenko. The opinions of athletes, champions and friends of fighters on the outcome of the battle were divided.

So, ex-world boxing champion Grigory Drozd called both fighters one of the most media and noted that Ismailov is stronger and sharper than Shlemenko in terms of shock. In his opinion, Shlemenko will have a certain advantage, but his last fights frankly did not work out.

In turn, the Russian UFC fighter Alexey Oleinik called the fight between Ismailov and Shlemenko in the framework of the RCC 13 tournament a confrontation between representatives of different schools. According to him, now it is Shlemenko and Ismailov who can be called the most famous Russian athletes in mixed martial arts.

According to the mixed martial arts fighter Vagab Vagabov, Ismailov will defeat Shlemenko. Shlemenko, according to him, acts in a monotonous way, so he can be calculated.

The athletes will meet in the octagon on December 3 in Yekaterinburg at the Uralets arena. Ivan Shtyrkov and Asylzhan Bakytzhanuly will meet in the co-main battle. The REN TV channel will show the fights live.