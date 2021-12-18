Russian mixed style (MMA) fighter Magomed Ismailov challenged former Bellator champion Alexander Shlemenko. It is reported by TASS…

The fighters agreed to hold a duel in 2022 during a video conference at the RCC 10 tournament in Yekaterinburg.

After the end of the competition, Ismailov entered the ring and announced that he was looking for a man with steel fists, ready to hack to death in a five-round fight. He hinted that there is no such person in the hall. Then the organizers connected Shlemenko via video link and the fighters agreed on a duel. “In the spring and autumn I’m busy, but in the summer I’ll be happy to hack to death with you in the same cage,” Shlemenko accepted the challenge.

Shlemenko, 37, has been performing since 2004. On account of his 61 victories, 13 defeats, one more fight was declared invalid. The last victorious fight the fighter had on October 17 against Artur Huseynov at the Eagle FC tournament.

Ismailov is 35 years old, he won 17 victories and suffered three defeats, one meeting ended in a draw. On October 16, he lost to Vladimir Mineev by technical knockout in the third round of the confrontation.