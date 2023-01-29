Rome (dpa/stats perform)

Slovakian international Milan Shkriniar has confirmed his signing for the French football club Paris Saint-Germain, but he is waiting for the French capital club to approve the details of his transfer deal with his current team, Inter, Italy.

And Roberto Cestici, Shkriniar’s agent, said last Tuesday that there was “no possibility” of his client renewing his contract with Inter, which is set to expire at the end of next June.

For his part, Paris Saint-Germain coach Christophe Galtier said, after his team’s sweeping 7-0 victory over Pays de Castel in the French Cup, that the transfer of the veteran Slovak defender is imminent, although he did not clarify whether that would be this month or the end of the season. .

And media reports stated that Inter is asking for 20 million euros from Saint-Germain to dispense with Shkriniar during the current transfer period, but the player did not reveal the date of his joining the French team, despite confirming his signing for him.

Shkriniar, 27, spoke to the Slovak Football Association website about the reports that linked him to the move to Saint-Germain, where he said: “Yes, that is true. Now, however, I can add no more details.’

“I am waiting for the two clubs to reach an agreement,” Skriniar added. According to news reports, coach Simone Inzaghi’s team is considering signing Victor Lindelof, the heart of Manchester United’s defense, or Portuguese Thiago Diallo, the French player of Lille, if the Shkriniar transfer to Saint-Germain is completed this month.