the anime of My Dress Up Darling came to an end, but that does not mean that the cosplayers inspired by Marin Kitagawa go stop embodying it. And now they were joined by the actress who lends her voice to this young student.

Is about Hina Sugutawho decided to celebrate the ending of the anime by giving life to one of the characters he made cosplay Marine. In this case it is Shizuku-sowhich comes from a fictional game.

This title only exists within the work of Shinichi Fukuda and was recreated in the studio’s animated adaptation CloverWorks. Since the appearance of Shizuku-so in the series has inspired many fans to interpret it.

As for the work done by suguta, it suits its appearance well. It is the classic black and white dress with lace. The wig she wears has purple, cropped hair, while her headdress is adorned with roses.

From what you can see, they are all red, two on one side and one on the other. She also wears the necklace from which a metal chain emerges for which she is known. Shizuku-so.

To the previous details are added the black stockings and the characteristic shoes. To complement the above, she wears the appropriate makeup and a pair of lenses of the color with which this version of Marin Kitagawa on My Dress Up Darling.

The actress behind Marin from My Dress-Up Darling did a great cosplay

for what you comment Hina Suguta had a little help making this cosplay from Shizuku-so. It is due to the above that he was quite faithful to this character.

She comes from an adult game that Marine played in the series, and was later recommended to Wakana Gojō. That was necessary so that the latter could study it well and make the suit.

The work of this young man was very good, although being the first he had a few problems.

Among these, the chosen fabric generated a lot of heat, and by the way, the dress was very fair in some parts. It was because of that wakana took it into account when making the later costumes of Marine on My Dress Up Darling.

But for her first time making an outfit, she did very well. It is clear that everything she learned making the outfits for the dolls hina from his workshop he applied it to create them. He is someone with a great natural talent.

