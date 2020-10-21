Madhya Pradesh Minister Usha Thakur on Tuesday alleged that Madrasas are responsible for making Jammu and Kashmir a factory of terrorists. He also said that madrassas in the country should not get any facility from the government.

Usha Thakur, Madhya Pradesh’s Culture Minister and a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA from Indore, said, “All terrorists are prepared in madrasas, which turned Jammu and Kashmir into a terrorist factory. Madarsas, not following nationalism They should be merged with the existing education system to ensure full progress of the society. “

He said, “Assam has done it with success. Institutions that are obstructing the path of nationalism must be closed in the national interest.” Talking to reporters, Minister Usha Thakur said in response to a question that she wants to stop giving government grants to madrasas.

He said, “The Waqf Board is strong enough to run such institutions in a personal capacity to promote religious education in the spirit of the Constitution. Madrasas need to end government support.”

Usha Thakur asked to give general education to children of all religions. He said that religion-based education promotes fundamentalism and hatred in society.