Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra, while retaliating against former Chief Minister Digvijay Singh’s release of Mehbooba Mufti, today said that he is happy with the release of Mehbooba Mufti, not the removal of Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir. Narottam Mishra has attacked Digvijay Singh through his tweet.

He said, ‘Wow .. Digvijay ji. You have expressed happiness over the release of Mehbooba Mufti in Kashmir, but you were not happy with the removal of Article 370. This shows your real mindset. Digvijay Ji on the issue of terrorism, compare the policy of the “Maunmohan” government and the Modi government. They will get the answer. Now the bullet coming from the Pakistan side is answered with a bullet.

Also read- Mehbooba Mufti appeared for the first time after 14 months, meeting with party leaders

Let me tell you that after the release on Tuesday night, Mehbooba Mufti issued an audio message and declared a struggle for Jammu and Kashmir. After this Mehbooba Mufti said that the black decision of that dark day has been knocking in her mind everyday and she will fight for it. Mehbooba Mufti announced on release that she would start a struggle again for the restoration of Article 370.

In his audio message of about 1 minute 23 seconds on his Twitter account, Mehbooba said, ‘I have been released today after more than a year. During this time, the black judgment of that dark day of August 5, 2019 kept attacking my heart and soul every moment. I realize that this is the condition of the people of Jammu and Kashmir. None of us can forget the humiliation of that day. ‘