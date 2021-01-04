India has received the Corona vaccine and vaccination preparations are fast across the country. A plan has been prepared for vaccination in the entire country. Meanwhile, leaders of different parties of the country have also started making rhetoric about the vaccine. On Monday, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan said that he has decided that he will not get the vaccine yet.

Shivraj Singh Chauhan has said that first those people will get the vaccine, only after that they will get the vaccine. He said, “Preparations are being made for the vaccination of Corona all over the country. But I have decided that I will not get the vaccine right now, first those who are being given priority, the rest will get their number.”

The central government has fully prepared its plan with the goal of vaccinating 300 million people. Let us know that from the retired doctors and nurses of Nehru Yuva Kendra Organizations to Home Guard and Civil Defense personnel and even Volunteers, the Central and State Governments will find out. Which will be available for the smooth implementation of the world’s largest immunization campaign against coronovirus disease.