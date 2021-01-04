Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan is very serious about cleanliness. He lashed out at the commissioner of the Gwalior Municipal Corporation because the payment of the corporation employees was delayed.

Shivraj Chauhan took strict action on cleanliness and reprimanded the Gwalior Municipal Corporation Commissioner and ordered his removal. He told the commissioner that cleanliness of Gwalior is your responsibility. If there will be such a delay in salary that your employee will throw away the garbage, it is worth tolerating. Shivraj further said that he had enough, now leave him.

Earlier, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan said that he will not get the Corona vaccine installed. He said that those who come first in the priority group should get this vaccine first. According to the news agency ANI, Shivraj Chauhan said- “I have decided that I will not get the vaccine yet. First it should be applied to others. My number will come after that. We have to work towards ensuring that those in the priority group get the vaccine first. “

The remarks by a senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader came at a time when VG Somani of the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI), a ‘Kovishield’ prepared by Estrogenica-Oxford University and Bharat Biotech, came a day earlier. The indigenous vaccine ‘Kovaxine’ has been approved.

