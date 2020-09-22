Highlights: Shivraj government accepted in assembly, debt waiver in Kamal Nath’s government

Loan waiver of Rs 50 thousand to 1 lakh in 51 districts of the state

Shivraj government also put provision of 2 thousand crores for loan waiver in agriculture budget

Congress attacker on the government’s confession, said- Shivraj ji got exposed

Bhopal

MP farmer debt waiver is a big issue. In the 2018 assembly elections, the Congress came to power only through farmer debt waiver. After coming to power, the debt of some farmers in the state was waived. Even in the Lok Sabha elections, the Congress tried to capitalize on the farmer debt waiver in MP, but the success was not successful. At the same time, before the by-election, BJP is alleging that people have been cheated in the name of farmer debt waiver.

Now the Shivraj government has accepted in the assembly that there has been a debt waiver in Kamal Nath’s government. At the same time, the Shivraj government has made a provision of Rs 2 thousand crore in the budget for waiving farm loan this time. But the agricultural budget has been reduced. The government has accepted in a written reply in the assembly that till now, the loan of Rs 7108 crore has been waived in 20 lakh 23 thousand 136 cases of farmer loan waiver.

The government has said that a total of 51 lakh 53 thousand 534 farmers had applied for the benefit of this scheme. At the same time, the agricultural budget for 2020-21 has been kept at Rs 26264 crore, which is 43.58 percent less than the previous year. In this, a provision of 2 thousand crores has been made for waiving the loan of farmers. The government has accepted that the loan of farmers up to Rs 1 lakh has been waived in the state.

Congress attacked

At the same time, the Congress has attacked the minister’s confession. The Congress has said that the Agriculture Minister in the Legislative Assembly acknowledged that there has been a debt waiver in the Kamal Nath government. On a question by Congress MLA Jayawardhan Singh in the Assembly, Agriculture Minister Kamal Patel has replied that farmer debt waiver has been done in all 51 districts in the state. Shivraj ji, you were exposed.