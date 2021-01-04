At a time when two corona vaccines in the country have been approved by the Drugs Controller General of India for emergency use, in the next few days the work of corona vaccination will start in a big way across the country. Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan said that he will not install the Corona vaccine. He said that those who come first in the priority group should get this vaccine first.

According to the news agency ANI, Shivraj Chauhan said- “I have decided that I will not get the vaccine yet. First it should be applied to others. My number will come after that. We have to work towards ensuring that those in the priority group get the vaccine first. “

#WATCH … I have decided that I will not get vaccinated for now, first it should be administered to others. My turn should come afterwards, we have to work to ensure that priority groups are administered with the vaccine: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan pic.twitter.com/EGbkb70iz2 – ANI (@ANI) January 4, 2021

The remarks by a senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader came at a time when VG Somani of the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI), a ‘Kovishield’ prepared by Estrogenica-Oxford University and Bharat Biotech, came a day earlier. The indigenous vaccine ‘Kovaxine’ has been approved.

As soon as the two vaccines were given emergency approval by DCGI, Congress leaders Anand Sharma, Shashi Tharoor and Jairam Ramesh questioned Bharat Biotech’s emergency approval of Kovid-19 vaccine and termed it as ‘pre-mature’ and said This can prove to be dangerous.

Whereas, on the other hand, former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav said that he will not get it applied because he does not trust this vaccine. He said that when his vaccine comes, people will get the vaccine also. Here, Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan called these statements an insult to the scientists of the country.

Also Read: Etawah: Former MP Supported Akhilesh Yadav, Said – SP People Will Not Put Corona Vaccine