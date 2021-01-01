Taking a dig at the central government on the first day of the new year, Shivpal Singh Yadav, the national president of the Progressive Samajwadi Party, said that not calling the winter session of Parliament is a setback to democracy. He said that the government should immediately call a special session to address the problems of the farmers. In a tweet, Shivpal said that the doors should always be open for expression, dialogue and disagreement of public aspiration in a democracy.

He said that lathis on the donors are not capable of staying in power. It is the system of the people. Here the public has the right to sign a symbolic protest. This is the power of democracy. Shivpal said that the biggest problems can be solved through dialogue. In a democracy there is no place for actions like suppression of public aspiration and lathi charge. He said that the Central Government should reconsider the new laws on agrarian reform, created without the consensus of farmers and opposition.

The government should convene an urgent special session on the problems and solutions of the farmers. The doors of expression, dialogue and disagreement of public aspiration should always be open in a democracy. – Shivpal Singh Yadav (@shivpalsinghyad) December 31, 2020

He said that a statewide padyatra was started to raise voice in favor of widespread dissatisfaction and resentment regarding these laws and to get the attention of the government. The campaign, which started with a pledge of reaching ‘village-to-village Praspa Jan’, aims to reach every village in Uttar Pradesh. People have to make the party aware. The yatra will be completed in three stages. The first leg of the yatra has been completed from 24 to 29 December. There will be a second phase from January 5 to January 10 and the third phase will run from January 17 to 23.