Shivpal Yadav, while rejecting the discussions of merger with Samajwadi Party, has said that Progressive Samajwadi Party (Lohia) will continue to have an independent existence. The party rejects a single idea like a merger. Assures its party officials and activists that there will be no compromise with their honor.Shivpal made this announcement at the party’s state executive meeting on Wednesday. It is only after the 2019 Lok Sabha elections that the exercise and discussion of Akhilesh Yadav and Shivpal Yadav are going on. Akhilesh Yadav also showed a soft attitude in the past. At the same time, Shivpal had publicly indicated not to hesitate in accepting the leadership of Akhilesh Yadav.

What does Shivpal’s statement mean?

In such a situation, this statement of Shivpal is once again indicating increasing distances. Shivpal said that he should start preparations for the 2022 assembly elections from now, which will form a government headed by Praspa.

Attack on Yogi government

Several resolutions were passed in the meeting through which a direct attack was made on the Yogi government. Shivpal said that the BJP government has only cheated the villages, poor, farmers, backward, Dalits, businessmen, middle class and youth. The government has completely failed to provide education, security, respect, employment and treatment. There is a lot of anger against the government for not giving security and justice to daughters.

National General Secretary Ramnaresh Yadav presented the political and economic proposal, which was approved by the Chairman of the Intellectual Assembly, Deepak Mishra. At the same time, National General Secretary Aditya Yadav proposed the opposition of UP Special Security Force.