Shivers at the start of the Sprint

The Silverstone Sprint was marked by a dangerous accident at the start at Turn 1, the fast Abbey right-hander. Franco Morbidelli he lost control of his Ducati and hit that of Marco Bezzecchi, whose presence on the track today is not a given due to a pain in his foot.

The Stewards decided to sanction the Pramac rider with two Long Lap Penalties for irresponsible riding, a penalty that Morbidelli commented on as follows: “Racing is like that and what happened can happen. Luckily, Bezzecchi and I, the drivers involved in the accident, are fine and this is the most important thing. In my opinion, I had no chance of avoiding the accidentbut as I said, these things can happen, and I respect the decision taken by the Commissioners”.

The Long Lap Penalty It’s at the Luffield curve and so today in the race Morbidelli will have to make some in the first laps and then try to recover to gain some points.