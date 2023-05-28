Main Directorate of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Russia for the Kamchatka Territory May 28 reportedthat an ash emission was recorded on the Shiveluch volcano to a height of up to 3.5 km.

“According to the Kamchatka Volcanic Eruption Response Team (KVERT), on the afternoon of May 28, an ash ejection to a height of up to 3,500 m was recorded from the Shiveluch volcano, while the giant itself was 3,283 m high,” the report says.

It is noted that the ash plume is spreading eastward towards the Kamchatka Bay, where there are no settlements. However, when the wind changes, a small amount of ash cannot be ruled out in the settlements of the Ust-Kamchatsky region.

At the moment, no ash has been registered in the settlements. There are no tourist groups in the area of ​​the volcano. The volcano has been assigned an “orange” aviation hazard code, the ministry said.

Earlier, on May 15, the Shiveluch volcano in Kamchatka threw ash to a height of up to 3.5 thousand meters. The plume spread towards the Bering Sea. The volcano has been assigned an orange aviation hazard code.

Meanwhile, on May 18, Dmitry Melnikov, senior researcher at the Institute of Volcanology and Seismology, Far East Branch of the Russian Academy of Sciences, in a conversation with Izvestia, did not rule out that the ashfall that occurred in Kamchatka in May could happen again in the future.

On the night of April 11, Shiveluch erupted. The volcano was assigned a “red” aviation hazard code. The press service of the Institute of Volcanology and Seismology of the Far Eastern Branch of the Russian Academy of Sciences reported that the village of Klyuchi was covered by the strongest ashfall in the last 60 years.