Shivangi Joshi, who plays the character of Naira in the popular TV show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata, remains very active on social media. Shivangi shared a photo of her with Baby Bump on an Instagram story. Actually, Naira’s baby shower ceremony is going on in the show these days. Meanwhile, Shivangi shared the photo.

Earlier, photos with Shivangi’s baby bump have come, but this time the actress herself has shared her photo in this look. Shivangi looks gorgeous in a golden lehenga.

The news of leaving the show came

A few days ago there was news that Shivangi is leaving the show. But Shivangi said these reports were wrong, and said, ‘I am not going anywhere except this show. It has been 4 years for this beautiful Journey of Naira and I will be a part of this Journey even further. ‘

Shivangi has carved a special place in the hearts of fans with the character of Naira. Shivangi is associated with the show in 2016. The show stars Mohsin Khan in the lead role alongside Shivangi. Let me tell you that this relationship is one of the most successful shows on TV. The show has been telecasting continuously since the year 2009.